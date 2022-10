Corporate Deal

Elenas, a Columbia-based social commerce platform, announced that it has secured $20 million in a Series B funding round led by DILA Capital, with participation from Endeavor Catalyst, FJ Labs, Leo Capital and others. Elenas was advised by a Carey Olsen team led by partner Alistair Russell. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

October 18, 2022, 9:10 AM