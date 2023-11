Corporate Deal

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has guided China-based Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. in connection with a strategic collaboration agreement with Senti Biosciences Inc. to clinically develop solid tumor treatment drug, 'SENTI-301A.' The Wilson Sonsini team includes partner Jie Zhu. Counsel information for Senti Biosciences, based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 13, 2023, 8:23 AM

