Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher has guided investment firm Lonepike Beteiligungen GmbH in connection with the sale of all its shares in MAGNA Real Estate GmbH to Versorgungswerk der Zahnarztekammer Berlin. The transaction, announced Sept. 28, is expected to close in Oct. 2023. The Willkie Farr team included partner Maximilian Schwab. Counsel information for Versorgungswerk was not immediately available.

Real Estate

October 04, 2023, 11:44 AM

