Corporate Deal

Lessen Inc. has agreed to acquire facilities maintenance technology company SMS Assist for a combined enterprise value of over $2 billion. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Lessen is advised by Fenwick & West. SMS Assist, which is based in Chicago, is represented by Katten Muchin Rosenman and a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Howard Elin and Christopher Barlow.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 8:55 AM