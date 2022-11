Corporate Deal

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, filed with the SEC on Nov. 29 for a $60 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Robinson & Cole partner Er 'Arila' Zhou. The underwriters, led by Network 1 Financial Securities Inc., are represented by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference partners David Manno and Huan Lou.

Investment Firms

November 30, 2022, 7:36 AM