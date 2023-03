Corporate Deal

Ankura Consulting Group announced that it has acquired financial regulatory consulting firm Chartwell Compliance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB Bank Inc., in a deal guided by Squire Patton Boggs and Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Ankura Consulting was advised by a Davis Polk team including partner Harold Birnbaum. MVB Bank, which is based in West Virginia, was represented by a Squire Patton team.

Banking & Financial Services

March 02, 2023, 9:14 AM