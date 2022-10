Corporate Deal

Factorial HR, a human resources startup, announced that it has secured $120 million in a Series C funding round led by Atomico, with participation from GIC, Creandum, CRV, K-Fund and Tiger Global. London-based Aromico was guided by Latham & Watkins. The Latham team was led by partner Shing Lo. Counsel information for Factorial HR, which is based in Barcelona, Spain, was not immediately available.

Business Services

October 13, 2022, 10:19 AM