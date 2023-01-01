Corporate Deal

Merck, through a subsidiary, has agreed to acquire Imago BioSciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of bone marrow diseases, for approximately $1.35 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 21, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Germany-based Merck is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Saee Muzumdar. Imago BioSciences, which is based in Redwood City, California, is represented by a Latham & Watkins team. The Latham & Watkins team is led by partners Luke Bergstrom, Benjamin Potter and Max Schleusener.