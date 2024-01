Corporate Deal

TPG Capital has placed an investment in human resources platform G&A Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based TPG was advised by Ropes & Gray and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Matthew Abbott, Brian Lavin and Lindsay Parks. G&A Partners, which is based in Houston, was represented by Dentons.

Business Services

January 24, 2024, 10:47 AM

