Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright counseled Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego in connection with its financing for the construction of a 17.5 megawatt wind farm in Poland for energy producer Ze Pak SA. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Norton Rose team included partner Grzegorz Dyczkowski. Counsel information for Ze Pak was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

October 12, 2022, 9:06 AM