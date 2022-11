Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin counseled ICICI Securities Ltd., CLSA India Private Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd., acting as lead underwriters, in connection with micro-lending startup Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.'s $135 million initial public offering. The Sidley Austin team included Singapore-based partner Manoj Bhargava. Counsel information for Fusion Micro, which is based in New Delhi, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2022, 8:59 AM