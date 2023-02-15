Corporate Deal

Discount home goods and decor retailer Tuesday Morning Corp. has voluntarily initiated a Chapter 11 proceeding in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. The company has also obtained $52 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Invictus Global Management. Dallas-based Tuesday Morning was counseled by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr. Vinson & Elkins is serving as legal counsel to Tuesday Morning’s special committee.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 10:11 AM