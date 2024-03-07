Corporate Deal

Primega Group Holdings Ltd., a provider of transportation services to the construction industry, filed with the SEC on March 6 to raise approximately $9 million in an initial public offering. The Hong Kong-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Appleby Global and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li. The team includes Hunter Taubman partner Ying Li. The underwriters, led by Eddid Securities USA, are represented by Ortoli Rosenstadt LP partner William S. Rosenstadt.

Transportation & Logistics

March 07, 2024, 11:05 AM

