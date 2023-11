Corporate Deal

Forum Energy Technologies has agreed to acquire Variperm Energy Services for $150 million. Houston-based Forum Energy was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Goodmans LLP. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Tull Florey. Variperm, which is based in Calgary, Canada, was represented by Vinson & Elkins and Bennett Jones.

November 03, 2023, 2:27 PM

