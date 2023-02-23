Corporate Deal

Thompson Street Capital Partners and others have agreed to sell performance wheel manufacturer Custom Wheel House to Fox Factory Inc., a subsidiary of Fox Factory Holding Corp., for $132 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 21, is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2023. Santa Fe Springs, California-based Custom Wheel is represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Brent Steele and Roger Wilen. Fox Factory, which is based in Duluth, Georgia, is advised by Squire Patton Boggs.

Automotive

February 23, 2023, 8:19 AM