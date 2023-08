Corporate Deal

Paris-based Abivax SA was counseled by Dechert in a debt issuance valued at 150 million euros ($162.1 million). The Dechert team included partner Privat Vigand. The Abivax financing included up to €75 million from Claret European Growth Capital Fund III and Kreos Capital. Reed Smith advised Claret Capital Partners.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 28, 2023, 11:27 AM

