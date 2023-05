Corporate Deal

Amulet Capital Partners LP has placed a significant growth investment in digital advertising and design services firm Minds + Assembly. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Amulet was advised by Latham & Watkins. Minds + Assembly, which is based in New York, was represented by a Meister Seelig & Fein team.

Business Services

May 05, 2023, 11:01 AM

