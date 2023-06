Corporate Deal

Accel-KKR has agreed to acquire payroll and accounting software provider Symfonia. Financial terms were not disclosed. Menlo Park, California-based Accel-KKR was advised by Goodwin Procter and a Kirkland & Ellis team that includes partners Stefan Arnold-Soulby and Daniel Borg. Counsel information for Symfonia, which is based in Warsaw, Poland, was not immediately available.

Technology

June 30, 2023, 8:25 AM

