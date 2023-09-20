Corporate Deal

ReCode Therapeutics, a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, has secured an additional $50 million in an extended Series B funding round that included new investors BLV and Solasta Ventures with participation from existing investors, MPM Capital, Pfizer Venture, Sanofi Ventures and others. Menlo Park, California-based ReCode Therapeutics was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Michael Heinz, James Lu and James Mendenhall. The lead investors were guided by Foley & Lardner partners Louis Lehot and Lyman Thai.

