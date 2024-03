Corporate Deal

Kinross Gold Corp. was counseled by Sullivan & Cromwell; Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt; Richards, Layton & Finger; Holland & Hart and other firms in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. The Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt team included partner James Brown, while partner Robert G. DeLaMater led the deal for Sullivan & Cromwell.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 13, 2024, 9:13 AM

