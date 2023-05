Corporate Deal

Greenberg Traurig counseled MRP in connection with the sale of residential properties in Amsterdam to real estate investment manager Union Investment. The properties are part of the MIX project, which will consist of a total of 528 residential properties across six towers. The Greenberg Traurig team included shareholder Cees van Oevelen. Union Investment, which is based in Frankfurt, Germany, was represented by Dentons.

Real Estate

May 09, 2023, 8:57 AM

