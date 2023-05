Corporate Deal

MedSci Healthcare Holdings Ltd., a Qiming Venture Partners portfolio company, announced on April 27 that its shares have begun trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with a total market value of 5.53 billion Hong Kong dollars ($705 million). The Hong Kong-based company was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Yang Chu, Li He, Xuelin Wang and Jason Xu.

May 04, 2023, 11:58 AM

