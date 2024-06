Corporate Deal

Security company Verisure was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at 1.05 billion euros ($1.14 billion). The Latham team was led by partners Patrick Kwak, Dominic Newcomb and Jocelyn Seitzman. The notes come due 2030.

June 06, 2024, 5:06 PM

