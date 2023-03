Corporate Deal

Versaterm Public Safety, a portfolio company of Banneker Partners, announced that it has acquired CI Technologies, an early intervention software provider for public safety agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Banneker Partners was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner A. Mark Getachew. CI Technologies, which is based in Bellingham, Washington, was represented by Barnes & Thornburg.

Technology

March 22, 2023, 9:35 AM

nature of claim: /