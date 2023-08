Corporate Deal

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., a direct lending platform, was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Proskauer Rose; and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $300 million. Underwriters for the issuance, including BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, were advised by Ropes & Gray. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

August 08, 2023, 7:50 AM

