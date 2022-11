Corporate Deal

SPS Companies Inc. has agreed to sell EXLTUBE to steel pipe manufacturer Zekelman Industries in a deal guided by Weary Davis and Baker & Hostetler. Financial terms were not disclosed. Manhattan, Kansas-based SPS Companies is represented by a Weary Davis team. Zekelman Industries, based in Chicago, is advised by a Baker & Hostetler team including partner John Allotta.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 15, 2022, 9:05 AM