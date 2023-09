Corporate Deal

Advent International has agreed to sell a majority stake in chocolate factory Grupo CRM to Nestle in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Advent was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partners Christian Westra and Matthew Richards. Counsel information for Nestle, which is based in Switzerland, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 11, 2023, 9:55 AM

nature of claim: /