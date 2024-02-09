Corporate Deal

Wellchange Holdings Co. Ltd., a software design provider, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Feb. 8 to raise approximately $9 million in an initial public offering. The Hong Kong-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Maples and Calder and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP. The team includes Ortoli Rosenstadt partner William S. Rosenstadt. The underwriters, led by Pacific Century Securities, are represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li partner Ying Li.

Technology

February 09, 2024, 10:12 AM

