Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. and Everstone Capital have sold Slayback Pharma to Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New Jersey-based Slayback Pharma was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Neil Vohra, Andrew Arons and Jennifer Perkins. Azurity, which is based in Woburn, Massachusetts, was advised by White & Case.

Banking & Financial Services

September 29, 2023, 10:08 AM

nature of claim: /