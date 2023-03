Corporate Deal

A consortium led by Symphony Technology Group has agreed to acquire Momentive Inc., the maker of SurveyMonkey, for approximately $1.5 billion. The transaction, announced March 13, is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023. Menlo Park, California-based Symphony Technology was advised by Paul Hastings. Momentive, which is based in San Mateo, California, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team.

Technology

March 14, 2023, 8:54 AM