Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell have guided the initial purchaser in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $200 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 24 by Waterloo, Canada-based BlackBerry. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner John B. Meade. The notes come due 2029.

Cybersecurity

January 31, 2024, 10:43 AM

