Corporate Deal

Atlantic Health System and Saint Peter’s Healthcare System announced a partnership agreement on June 25. Under the terms, Saint Peter’s will join Atlantic Health; the latter will become the sole corporate member of the Catholic hospital. No financial terms were disclosed. Atlantic, based in Morristown, New Jersey, received counsel from Jones Day partners Thomas Dutton and Andrew Jack. Counsel information was not available for New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Saint Peter’s Healthcare.

Health Care

June 28, 2024, 1:01 PM