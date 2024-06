Corporate Deal

TravelPerk, the hyper-growth global business travel management platform, has agreed to purchase AmTrav. Financial terms were not disclosed. Barcelona, Spain-based TravelPerk is advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team that includes partners Megan Baier, Michael Casey and Matt Gorman. AmTrav, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Bradley Arant Boult Cummings team.

June 20, 2024, 2:44 PM

