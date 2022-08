Corporate Deal

Dentons has counseled WELLE Environmental Group on its acquisition of waste processing and recycling technology manufacturer EuRec. Financial terms were not disclosed. Changzhou, China-based WELLE Environmental was advised by a Dentons team that includes partners Daniel Fritz, Frank Lenzen, Clemens Maschke and Shaohui Zhang. Counsel information for EuRec was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

August 23, 2022, 9:22 AM