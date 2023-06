Corporate Deal

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., a reinsurance and insurance provider, was counseled by Sidley Austin and Carey Olsen Bermuda Ltd. in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $750 million. Debevoise & Plimpton advised underwriters Barclays, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities. The notes come due 2033.

June 01, 2023, 6:48 AM

