SAP SE has agreed to purchase WalkMe Ltd., a digital adoption platform, for $1.5 billion. The transaction, announced June 5, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. WalkMe, which is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Mark Bekheit and Tad Freese. Counsel information for SAP was not immediately available.

June 06, 2024, 9:41 AM

