Corporate Deal

Sonoco Products Co., one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, announced that certain subsidiaries entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Protective Solutions business to Black Diamond Capital Management for an estimated $80 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in early 2024. South Carolina-based Sonoco was represented by Jones Day, while Black Diamond, based in Stamford, Connecticut, was represented by Greenberg Traurig.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 01, 2024, 1:58 PM

