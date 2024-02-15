Corporate Deal

Cotiviti Inc., a healthcare data and technology business, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to recapitalize the business with affiliates of its long-standing partner Veritas Capital and investment funds managed by KKR & Co. Under the agreement, Veritas and KKR will become co-sponsors with equal ownership stakes in Cotiviti. Cotiviti was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Veritas was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. KKR was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis. Paul Hastings advised the direct lenders on the financing.

