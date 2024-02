Corporate Deal

JBDI Holdings Ltd. filed with the SEC on Feb. 8 to raise approximately $10 million in an initial public offering. The Singapore-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Walkers and Schlueter & Associates. The underwriters, led by Spartan Capital Securities, are represented by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 09, 2024, 9:49 AM

