Corporate Deal

BlackRock Alternatives, through a fund managed by its diversified infrastructure business, has agreed to acquire battery storage provider Jupiter Power from EnCap Investments LP and co-investment partners Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. The transaction, announced Nov. 15, is expected to close in late 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based BlackRock was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. EnCap Investments was represented by a White & Case team.