Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners has secured $618 million after announcing the close of its first continuation fund. The funding round was led by StepStone Group and Schroders Capital, with additional participation from new and existing investors. Dallas-based Trinity Hunt was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Matt Nadworny, Ian Jelsma and Damian Jacobs. StepStone was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton. Schroders Capital, based in London, was counseled by a Proskauer Rose team.

Investment Firms

October 24, 2022, 8:34 AM