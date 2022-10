Corporate Deal

Doral Renewables d/b/a Doral LLC, a renewable energy project operator and developer, announced that it has agreed to sell up to $500 million of convertible notes to funds managed by Apollo Funds and Migdal Insurance. Philadelphia-based Doral is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Rob Eberhardt, Rob Goodin and Mike Masri. Apollo Funds, based in New York, is represented by Allen & Overy.