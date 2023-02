Corporate Deal

Rogers Corp., a materials manufacturer that provides products used in applications for electric and hybrid electric vehicles, and Starboard Value LP have entered an agreement in connection with the composition of Rogers' board of directors. Chandler, Arizona-based Rogers Corp. is advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Kai H.E. Liekefett and Derek Zaba. Starboard, which is based in New York, is represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky.

Electric Vehicles

February 28, 2023, 7:50 AM