Corporate Deal

Actis has agreed to sell its entire interest in BTE Renewables to Engie and Meridiam. Upon completion of the transaction, Engie will acquire the South African portfolio and team while Meridiam will acquire the Kenyan portfolio and team. London-based Actis was represented by a Clifford Chance team led by partner Nicholas Hughes. Counsel information for Engie was not immediately available.

Energy

June 22, 2023, 9:31 AM

