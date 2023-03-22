Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in global renewable developer, X-ELIO, to its joint venture partner, Brookfield Renewable Partners. The transaction, announced March 21, is expected to close during the second half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Sarah Lindley, Amy Mahon and Etienne Renaudeau. Counsel information for Brookfield Renewable was not immediately available.

