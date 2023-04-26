Corporate Deal

U Power Ltd., an electric vehicle battery swapping technology company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on April 19 to raise approximately $15 million in an initial public offering. The Shanghai-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li; Guantao Law Firm and Maples and Calder. The underwriters, led by WestPark Capital Inc., are represented by Hogan Lovells and Jingtian & Gongcheng.

Electric Vehicles

April 26, 2023, 8:07 AM

