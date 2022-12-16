Corporate Deal

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced that its incoming CEO, Stephanie L. Ferris, and board of directors have initiated a comprehensive assessment of the company's strategy, businesses, operations and structure. Concurrently, the company entered into a cooperation agreement with the D.E. Shaw group and conducted discussions with JANA Partners, a shareholder of the company. Florida-based FIS is advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton team is led by partners Andrew R. Brownstein, Igor Kirman and Sabastian V. Niles.

Business Services

December 16, 2022, 10:10 AM