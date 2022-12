Corporate Deal

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, announced the closing of its underwritten public offering valued at approximately $86.3 million. The underwriters were advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners David Bauer, Corey Goodman and Yasin Keshvargar. Counsel for Terns Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Foster City, California, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

December 27, 2022, 4:16 PM