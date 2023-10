Corporate Deal

Genstar Capital has placed a reinvestment in Cetera Financial Group in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Genstar and Cetera Financial were advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Jeffrey Poss and Manuel Miranda.

