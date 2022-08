Corporate Deal

ArcLight Capital Partners announced the new formation of a residential and commercial-focused retail electric provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. The entity, OnPoint Energy LLC, will be led by CEO Cullen Hay and a management team of industry executives. Boston-based ArchLight was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kristin Mendoza and Ahmed Sidik. OnPoint Energy was represented by King & Spalding.

Renewable Energy

August 22, 2022, 8:25 AM